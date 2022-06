1929 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! CryptoTradingMania It is unfortunate that most of the wealth made with post pandemic stimulus will get destroyed by the largest sell off caused by the federal reserve tighening and forcing a recession, short every big rip, and enjoy 1929, with economy and stock market closely resembling the 70s recession, and a 2008 technical pattern.