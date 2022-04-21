Zero Hedge

Foreign Demand For US Treasuries Collapses Just As Fed Launches QT

Foreign Demand For US Treasuries Collapses Just As Fed Launches QT With just days left until the Fed begins winding down its gargantuan, $9 trillion balance sheet, and as rates reset higher globally amid a growing panic that the Fed is so far behind the curve yields will soar much higher before inflation is contained, a problem emerges: investors have been increasingly focused on the risk of supply/demand imbalances in Treasuries, and are starting to freak out that there will simply not be enough foreign demand for US paper.

