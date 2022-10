Democrat Scheme To Alienate 'Election Denier' GOP Candidates Backfires Spectacularly Democrat attempts to dehumanize their 'election denier' GOP opponents is backfiring spectacularly, as a new report from Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight reveals there are 'well over a hundred' midterm GOP candidates who have denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election 'have a strong chance of winning their race.