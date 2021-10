ES1! SPX500USD 2021 Oct 25 Week E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! paradox677 ES1! ES1! SPX500USD 2021 Oct 25 Week Market went up on narrow spreads, made new high and a UHV ultra wide spread bar took out the previous 6 bars' low.