Trans Mascot Dylan Mulvaney Says It Should Be Illegal To Misgender People How much participation should be required of the general public in the personal fantasies of transgender activists? How much "affirmation" should we be forced to offer in submission to the trans ideology? This is perhaps the biggest issue at the core of the debate over "trans rights" - It's not so much about rights, it's about how much special treatment trans activists can squeeze out of the populace.