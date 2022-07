ESG Is A Globalist 'Scam' Meant To Usher In 'One World Government': James Lindsay Authored by Cindy Drukier and Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times, James Lindsay, author of “Race Marxism” and other books challenging woke narratives, has taken environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores into his crosshairs, calling ESG a weapon in the hands of “social justice warriors” to shake down corporations and a tool in the hands of those seeking to impose “one world government.