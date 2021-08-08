Banknifty Price Action Analysis for coming week - 9 Aug - 13 Aug BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! manuagarwal21 Banknifty Price Action Analysis for coming week - 9 Aug - 13 Aug 2021 | Imp levels - Support and Resistance The weekly chart was moving sideways for the past many weeks, this week's candle was a gap-up decisive bullish candle, suggesting that the sideways move is mostly over and banknifty could see a good up moving in this coming week as well.