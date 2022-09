WTI Extends Losses After API Reports Across-The-Board Inventory Builds Oil prices sank today, despite rising war tensions from Putin,as anxious traders awaited tomorrow's Fed decision (and suffered through a surprise Riskbank hike today “Macro-economic pressures from the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates this week has added pressure back on the US stock market which seems to be capping crude prices,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at Bok Financial Securities.