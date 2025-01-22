Should the Trump Administration Kill EPA Climate Standards?

Will the Trump administration attempt to kill the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently promulgated standards designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants? Will the courts try to kill them? Will the electric industry continue its relentless effort to hold the title of the second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter in a nation that is itself the second-biggest greenhouse emitter? We suspect that the answer to those questions in the order asked is yes, yes, and, of course, yes.
