8 In 10 Americans Think Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-Up Changed Election Outcome; Poll Finds Authored by Paul Sperry via The Epoch Times, A whopping 79 percent of Americans suggest President Donald Trump likely would have won reelection if voters had known the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop - that it was real and not “Russian disinformation,” as intelligence officials aligned with Joe Biden falsely led the public to believe, a new national poll reveals.