forecast Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI:MNQ1! youssefaddich8 FIRST FORECAST I AM EXPECTING THAT THE NQ! WILL BE BEARISH TOMORROW AS WE ARE IN BEARISH MOVE THIS WEEK, AND THE PRICE GOT REJECTED FROM A DAILY SIBI, the daily candle closes under PREVIOUS DAILY HIGH, so we are in a bearish move.