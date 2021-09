Fox Agrees To Buy TMZ In Latest Major Media Deal 2021 has already been a busy year for media deals, with the WarnerMedia-Discovery tieup, Amazon's purchase of the MGM movie studio, and German conglomerate Axel Springer's deal to buy American political media player Politico for $1 billion, a valuation that - as we noted at the time - seems wildly exaggerated, representing just a few of the more recent deals announced so far this year.