Philips starts repair and replacement program of first-generation DreamStation devices in the US in relation to earlier announced recall notification* September 1, 2021 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced an update in connection with the June 14, 2021 recall notification* for specific Philips sleep and respiratory care devices that was issued to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam component in these devices.