Did Powell Just Burst The ESG Megabubble Over the past few years we have been quite vocal in our disdain for the widespread virtue-signaling scam that is ESG: Behold The "Green" Scam: Here Are The Most Popular ESG Fund Holdings ESG Investing – The Great Wall Street Money Heist More ESG Fraud: BofA Finds That Tech Is One Of The Dirtiest Industries SEC Cracks Down On "Dubious" ESG Labels Tied To $35 Trillion In Assets Wall Street 'Wins' Again As ESG Scam Infiltrates Retirement Plans Well, we are happy to report that a silver lining of the recent market crash, or as DB's Jim Reid puts it, "one of the side effects of the hawkish pivot from the Fed in 2022, that continued this week" is that it could finally crack the facade of ESG and make January a catastrophic month for ESG investors; this is shown in Reid's Chart of the Day which lays out the 1-month rolling difference between S&P 500 Energy sector returns and the NASDAQ.