Meek Mill And Jay-Z Pitched In To Buy Robert Kraft A Bentley For His 80th Birthday And His Reaction Is Amazing

Getty Image Robert Kraft had a hilarious reaction after getting surprised with a Bentley for his 80th birthday The car was a gift from Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and some of his other famous friends Read more about the New England Patriots owner here Shopping for a birthday present is hard enough as it is even when the person you’re trying to pick out a gift for isn’t the billionaire owner of an NFL franchise who can buy whatever the hell he wants (except, apparently, for a masseuse to help him relieve some tension in the privacy of his own home).