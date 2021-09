Doomsday For Evergrande Arrives As Creditors Demand "Immediate" Payment, Bonds No Longer Eligible Collateral Just days after Evergrande's bonds hit new all time lows after "China's Lehman" warned that the company with over $300 billion in debt and which many view as systematically important for China, the selloff accelerated further following news of a mini bank run as i) several key creditors demand immediate repayment and ii) as Evergrande bonds are no longer accepted as collateral.