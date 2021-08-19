Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Toripalimab plus chemotherapy met primary endpoint with significant improvement in PFS compared to chemotherapy alone– - Data support the use of toripalimab with chemotherapy as first-line therapy for patients with NSCLC - - Study to be presented September 13 at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer - SHANGHAI, China, and REDWOOD CITY, Calif.