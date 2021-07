Getty Image Adam Sandler is starring in a new Netflix movie called Hustle, and there are open basketball tryouts for people to try and be an extra in it The tryouts happen in mid-July, and are only for “highly-skilled” players There’s a short description and info about the steps to get a tryout, which is taking place in Delaware If there’s one thing we know about Adam Sandler, it’s that he’s a man of the people.