Hey ChatGPT: Write A Taylor Swift Song About The Volatile Macro Market Confirming again that AI will be this year's "bright shiny thing", at least until the use case crashes and burns mercilessly as it has with all other TAM fads in recent years, earlier this week UBS' Internet team published a lengthy note looking at the practical applications of the reigning superstar in the consumer AI field, Chat GPT (the report is available for pro subs).