Pentagon Purge Resumes: 3-Star Defense Health Commander Forced Into Retirement A week after the Trump administration fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and five more senior Pentagon officers, another head rolled on Friday as the three-star commander of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) retired -- with sources telling Reuters that retirement was forced on her.
