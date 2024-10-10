Get Ready For The "Top 13 Iron Watchlist" + Gold Price Action Gold Futures COMEX_DL:GC1! lubosi This is something I have been struggling with "what indicator to use for the top 13 Iron watchlist ??"which I will reveal to you On the 19th Of October,2024 This watchlist is whats going to rocket boost my trading for 2025 - Look at this chart notice that the stochastic rsi 3 day moving average has crossed the 14 day moving average? Also notice that the price is in an uptrend? -- This asset price is from the Top 13 Iron Watchlist This watchlist is a new way of looking at not only the market But what makes this one unique Is its purpose is to allow me to trade the market cycles both bear and bull markets alike One of the assets on this watchlist is this one GC1! Because its a very powerful asset that protects against inflation With this Top13 iron watchlist the assets on this watchlist show you the assets that will turn and show you the market cycles of 2025 LIVE.