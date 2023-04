'If We Go Ahead On This, Everyone Will Die' Warns AI Expert Calling For Absolute Shutdown Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Human beings are not ready for a powerful AI under present conditions or even in the “foreseeable future,” stated a foremost expert in the field, adding that the recent open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on developing advanced artificial intelligence is “understating the seriousness of the situation.