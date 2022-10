30 House Dems Urge Dramatic Shift In Biden's Ukraine Policy: 'Get Serious About Diplomacy Or Risk Nuclear Miscalculation' In a wholly unexpected development, given that until just yesterday any prominent person wishing to talk Ukraine peace plan possibilities or who expressed hope for a negotiated end to the war was denounced and shouted down as a 'Kremlin agent', a group of 30 House Democrats is now urging the Biden administration to pursue a diplomatic track with Moscow.