Getty Image / Jeff Bottari At today’s UFC 271 press conference, Tai Tuivasa made a pretty gross request for after his fight with Derrick Lewis Lewis had a funny response to the request Read more BroBible articles here Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa are set to meet up in Saturday’s UFC 271 co-main event and of course that has meant there have been some entertaining sound bites in the lead-up.