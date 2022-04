Via YouTube / I AM ATHLETE Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been spreading the message that he wants another shot in the league and will even take a backup role Kaepernick was a guest on the ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast where he did some role-playing and spoke as if he was talking directly to an NFL GM and pitching why he deserves another shot Read more NFL stories here There has been a LOT of chatter recently about Colin Kaepernick getting another shot in the NFL.