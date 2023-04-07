S&P 500 Daily Technical Analysis E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! BahamasX ES Daily - No RECOMMENDATION or ADVICE Status / EDUCATIONAL only - Support, Resistance, Trend Lines , Parallel Channel, Cluster, Confluence, Pitchfork, Modified Schiff Pitchfork - Hope it Helps, Good Luck DISCLAIMER - This communication is not trading or investment advice, recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any investment product is provided for informational, educational and research purposes only.