Fans React To Report Kanye West Plans To Use Homeless Models At Upcoming Fashion Show

Getty Image Kanye West is reportedly seeking out homeless people to work as models in an upcoming fashion show The news that the rapper-turned-designer is gearing up for a collaboration with Skid Row Fashion Week generated plenty of reactions from fans Read more Kanye stories here It’s been almost seven years since Kanye West unveiled his first collection of clothing after teaming up with Adidas for what was dubbed “Yeezy Season 1,” which debuted with a splash at a star-studded New York Fashion Week show.