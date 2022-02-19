A Historical Guide To How Stocks Perform During Tightening Cycles When Wall Street strategists - a vast majority of whom are bullish - address the touchy topic of how stocks react during a tightening cycle, the first thing they will point to is that the S&P 500 has traditionally seen positive returns during tightening cycles (in two of the last seven cycles, the S&P 500 peak occurred within the range of 6 months prior to the initial hike to 12 months after the initial hike), however this is almost always the case only when growth is rising, for example as indicated for example by a rising ISM.