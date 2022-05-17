Stocks Surge, Bonds Purge As FedSpeak Offers Nothing New A beat for retail sales and industrial production (both in nominal dollars, don't forget) but a gut-wrenching miss for homebuilder sentiment (not in nominally inflated dollars) set the scene for another hyperactive day in the markets but it was FedSpeak that dominated as various talking heads "spoke much but said little": 0845ET BULLARD: MUST MONITOR IMPACT OF GLOBAL QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING, US WILL BE RESERVE CURRENCY 'FOR A LONG TIME TO COME' 1300ET KASHKARI: LOT OF CONFIDENCE THAT CENTRAL BANKS CAN LOWER DEMAND, DON'T KNOW YET IF FED ACTION WILL TRIGGER RECESSION 1400ET POWELL: WON'T HESITATE TO RAISE RATES ABOVE NEUTRAL IF NEEDED, THERE COULD BE SOME PAIN INVOLVED They said nothing new at all, as @knowledge_vital succinctly noted: "It seems like the Fed is happy with the present state of market expectations, and we struggle to really find anything that incremental in [Powell's] remarks.