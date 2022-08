Getty Image It’s hard to think of many NFL players who had a more interesting offseason than Aaron Rodgers, the absolute headline machine who accidentally convinced people he was going to retire, admitted to partaking in an enema-centric 12-day cleanse, and bounced back from his breakup with Shalene Woodley by getting his first tattoo after striking up a new relationship with the co-founder of a “modern mystery school for women” who had to clarify she is not a witch.