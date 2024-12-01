Politics
Trump to Nominate Kash Patel to Run FBI

“President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that he wants to replace Christopher Wray, the FBI director, with Kash Patel, a hard-line critic of the bureau who has called for shutting down the agency’s Washington headquarters, firing its leadership and bringing the nation’s law enforcement agencies ‘to heel,’” the New York Times reports.

