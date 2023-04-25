Alphabet Surges On Across The Board Beat, Solid Google Cloud Results; New $70BN Stock Buyback Moments after Microsoft reported solid earnings that beat on the top and bottom line, Alphabet - "Probably the most debated stock within the mega-cap universe " - followed suit and not only beat across the board, but more importantly demonstrated that the search advertising business is so far weathering the economic downturn and the alleged ChatGPT "competitive threats" from the likes of Microsoft's Bing.