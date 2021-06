Goldman Spots A Historic Reversal In The Commodities Market: "China No Longer World's Marginal Buyer" China's recent aggressive crackdown on soaring commodity prices (going as far as dragging the PBOC's monetary regime into it, with the central bank stating this morning that the surging yuan is in no way a response to explosive commodity prices, honestly), has provided the world's deflationists with some hope that the recent huge spike in commodity prices may be coming to an end.