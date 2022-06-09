Biden and Trudeau “called out” by Drag Queens in Los Angeles: “Keep your climate promises or lose your pride!” *** Dressed as iconic Marilyn Monroes, drag-queens disrupted the Summit of the Americas in LA, demanding urgent funds for Latin America and Caribbean nations to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises *** LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Pride month, a group of drag-queens welcomed the arrival of many of the most prominent heads of state at the Summit of the Americas, calling on presidents from the US to Canada to Argentina to become environmental leaders the world could be proud of.