Billionaire Jamie Dimon Hints At Run For Public Office; Bill Ackman Endorses Him For President JPMorgan's CEO may be getting swept up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but for a billionaire like Jamie Dimon, whose catch phrase is "that's why I'm richer than you" and may as well be "that's why I will always be freer than you", all that will be needed to avoid long-term "legal complications" will be a check with several zeroes on it.