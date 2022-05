Getty Image UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot has landed a new gig The Tarheels star has landed a recurring role on the Netflix series Outer Banks Read more college basketball news here It’s been less than a year since the NCAA changed its long-standing policy prohibiting student-athletes from profiting off of their popularity, and it’s safe to say not everyone has been thrilled with the way the name, image, and likeness deals have impacted the landscape of college sports.