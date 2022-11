NAS100 NQ1! NASDAQ 2022 NOV 28 Nov E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! paradox677 NAS100 NQ1! NASDAQ 2022 NOV 28 Nov Apart from the rotation long from week of 7 Nov, nothing eventful happened the last 2 weeks as NQ traded in narrow range.