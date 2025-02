NQ / ES / NDX / SPX/ QQQ / SPY retracement setup E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! Dharana My recent disposition of a market sell for Friday February 7, 2025 was accurate, but I was mindful of technical studies that did not match up or favor a continued deep downtrend for NDX / SPX / QQQ / SPY going into trading this week, beginning Sunday February 9, 2025.