net2phone Acquires Integra, an Omnichannel CCaaS Platform ?net2phone strengthens its position as a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions Newark, NJ, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading communications-as-a-service provider and subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced that it has acquired Integra CCS, a contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider operating in the Americas and Europe.