KE (KC Wheat) - 7 months HEAD & SHOULDERS CONTINUATION FAILURE KC HRW WHEAT FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:KE1! TheArtOfCharting ══════════════════════════════ Since 2014, my markets approach is to spot trading opportunities based solely on the development of CLASSICAL CHART PATTERNS Let’s learn and grow together ══════════════════════════════ Hello Traders ✌ Here we have a quite rare Head & Shoulders Continuation Failure.