The Wiseguy Report - Crude Oil 2023 CRUDE OIL FUTURES (NOV 2023) NYMEX:CLX2023 WiseguyFutures CLX2023 NEAR TERM:: NEUTRAL / SLIGHTLY BEARISH VOLUME STRUCTURE - CLX23 So far, for the year of 2023, 70% of the trading volume for the November contract has occurred between $95 & $89, with the highest volume around $91, which is the price of neutrality and market balance.