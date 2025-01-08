FOMC Minutes Show 'Almost All' Fed Members See Higher Inflation Risks, Cite Trump Policies Tl;dr: Fed officials are worried about the inflation impacts from Trump's policies: Minutes So the Fed is not reactive (even when inflation is biting it in the ass), but is PROACTIVELY hostile toward the policy of a president it disagrees with even if said policy doesn't even exist? * * * Since The Fed's last meeting (Dec 18th) where they issued a 'hawkish cut', bonds and stocks have been dumped while crude and gold have strengthened along with the dollar.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)