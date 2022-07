NAS100 USD NQ1! NASDAQ 2022 Jul 18 Week E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! paradox677 NAS100 USD NQ1! NASDAQ 2022 Jul 18 Week Last week's rotation trading strategy was good // Rotation 11348 - 12262 (900pt range) There's slight increase in bullish vol and reduction in bearish vol.