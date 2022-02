iStockphoto Dan Reich and his friend spent $50K on Theta tokens in early 2018 They lost the PIN number to their hardware wallet, locking them out of the current $2M the tokens are worth The friends hired Joe Grand to hack the wallet to give them access to the $2M Two weeks ago a famous hacker by the name of Joe Grand (also known as “Kingpin” in the hacker community) uploaded a video of him cracking a Trezor One hardware wallet that contained $2 million dollars worth of cryptocurrency on it.