Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)

Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)

The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх