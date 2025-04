April 24 Trade Journal & Stock Market Analysis E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! WallSt007 April 24 Trade Journal & Stock Market Analysis EOD accountability report: -400 Sleep: 4 hour, Overall health: bad X7 signal this morning somewhat told us we were going to bullish direction, but my mindset just wasn't there today, had bad sleep and things going on and ended up locking up account early.