The Direction Of Gold Is UP Temporarily GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! Micro-Retail-Trader The direction of GC futures is UP There is the overbought (OB) trend noise balance (TNB) indicator on 1D-1W to confirm this There is a 1M BUY weakness ( WK ) indicator to confirm short/medium term There are no 'active' indicators to conflict this There are 'inactive' indicators to conflict this, the 1Q SSTO SELL signal There are warning signs of the 2D 6UP which filled 50% so it made an attempt to fill and not much more can be expected although typically 33.