S&P 500 E-mini Futures | 15M | SCALPING TIME | BUY E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! TraderTilki Hey There My Friend ; SIGNAL ALERT BUY S&P 500 / 5,586,00 - 5,567,25 TP1: 5,605,50 TP2: 5,646,25 TP3: 5,723,75 SL: 5,514,50 RISK REWARD - 3,00 Thanks to everyone who supports my analysis with likes.