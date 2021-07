"World's Most Bearish Hedge Fund" Goes Short Tech The world's financial graveyards are covered with the career tombstones of those who, over the past decade, have called the end to a tech bubble that not only has yet to pop but has culminated with just 5 tech names - the FAAMGs - comprising 23% of the S&P's market cap vastly surpassing the lofty dot com days, with a combined valuation of over $7 trillion.