Farewell Questions For Rochelle Walensky Authored by El Gato Malo via The Brownstone Institute, Given what we now know about the complete failure of covid vaccines to provide sterilizing immunity, stop infection, or stop spread as well as the fact that such issues were not even tested for in the drug trials that approved them, certain questions would seem to demand asking: Just what was this “Data from the CDC today” that suggested that “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus?” Was there, in fact, any data at all? Or was this a completely fabricated claim used to underpin the mass rollout of a product that failed so spectacularly right out of the gates and: Where the sorts of safety and inefficacy signals that would have pulled any other vaccine in history off the market were ignored Where the data collection was rigged to make known adverse events difficult to find, report, and aggregate in the V-safe system by removing them from searchable database fields and placing them in free text response.